New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote
Unisys Corporation (UIS - Free Report) : This information technology solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Unisys Corporation Price and Consensus
Unisys Corporation price-consensus-chart | Unisys Corporation Quote
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price and Consensus
Bitdeer Technologies Group price-consensus-chart | Bitdeer Technologies Group Quote
Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Constellium SE Price and Consensus
Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR - Free Report) : This luxury and upper upscale hotel and resort real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.