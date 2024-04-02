Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Unisys Corporation (UIS - Free Report) : This information technology solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR - Free Report) : This luxury and upper upscale hotel and resort real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

computers finance