Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
StepStone Group LP (STEP - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB - Free Report) : This drybulk shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.
