Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Bitdeer Technologies Group's shares gained 2.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB - Free Report) : This drybulk shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Safe Bulkers' shares gained 25.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
