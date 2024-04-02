Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO - Free Report) : This cloud communications service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) : This cannabis dispensary company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB - Free Report) : This cell analysis solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

