Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO - Free Report) : This cloud communications service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Crexendo Inc. Price and Consensus
Crexendo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crexendo Inc. Quote
High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) : This cannabis dispensary company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
High Tide Inc. Price and Consensus
High Tide Inc. price-consensus-chart | High Tide Inc. Quote
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB - Free Report) : This cell analysis solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.