Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) : This cannabis dispensary company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

High Tide Inc's shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.          

Marathon Petroleum Corporation's shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies' shares gained 57.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


