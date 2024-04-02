See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:
High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) : This cannabis dispensary company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
High Tide Inc. Price and Consensus
High Tide Inc. price-consensus-chart | High Tide Inc. Quote
High Tide Inc's shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
High Tide Inc. Price
High Tide Inc. price | High Tide Inc. Quote
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
Marathon Petroleum Corporation's shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
SIGA Technologies' shares gained 57.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price
Siga Technologies Inc. price | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.