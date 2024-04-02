Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This maritime shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.30 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.74 compared with 21.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>

Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) - free report >>

Published in

transportation