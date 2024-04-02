See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This maritime shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.30 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.74 compared with 21.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
