Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG - Free Report) : This integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This maritime shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This oil and gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


