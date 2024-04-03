We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This experiential events company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 843.5% over the last 60 days.
HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This game streaming platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 450% over the last 60 days.
Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This fast casual restaurant chain company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV - Free Report) : This customer experience and payments software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.