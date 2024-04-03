Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This experiential events company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 843.5% over the last 60 days.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This game streaming platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 450% over the last 60 days.

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This fast casual restaurant chain company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV - Free Report) : This customer experience and payments software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

