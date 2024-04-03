Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.08 comparedwith 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

