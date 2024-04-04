We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
StepStone Group LP (STEP - Free Report) : This private investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Paramount Global (PARAA - Free Report) : This entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Paramount Global Price and Consensus
Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.