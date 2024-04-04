Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group LP (STEP - Free Report) : This private investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Paramount Global (PARAA - Free Report) : This entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

