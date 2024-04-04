Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.49 compared with 20.82 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Paramount Global (PARAA - Free Report) : This entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Paramount Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.39 compared with 20.82 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

