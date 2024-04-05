We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Capri Holdings (CPRI)
The apparel business is one that is wrought with difficulties. Not only are the companies required to constantly adjust to the fickle consumers’ clothing preferences, but they are also have to efficiently manage the inventories of these shifting options.
Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) , formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited, is a multinational fashion luxury group known for its portfolio of apparel brands, which include Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.
Capri Holdings has not been a very good stock to own over the last 10 years, halving over that period and significantly underperforming the market. It should be noted that the Retail Apparel subindustry has performed terribly as well over the same period, demonstrating the challenges involved in the business.
Further compounding the poor sentiment is Capri’s falling sales, earnings and earnings revision trend, which has been falling since the beginning of last year and continues to decline.
Earnings Revision Trend
Reflecting its falling earnings estimates, Capri Holdings has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating, which doesn’t bode well for the stock. Current quarter earnings estimates have been downgraded by -27.3% over the last month and are projected to fall-26% YoY. FY24 earnings estimates have declined by -20.3% and are forecast to fall -38% YoY.
Valuation
As of today, Capri Holdings is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 11.9x, which is below the market average, but not exactly cheap for a company with cratering sales and earnings. Additionally, its 10-year median valuation is 10.4x while sales are expected to fall -6.7% this year.
Bottom Line
Because Capri Holdings owns some prestigious brands there is a possibility for it to turn the business and stock around, however as of now the stock should be avoided. Until we begin to see a material pickup in sales growth or the earnings revisions trend, I think investors should look for opportunities elsewhere.