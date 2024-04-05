See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5:
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL - Free Report) : This land and resource management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price and Consensus
Texas Pacific Land Corporation price-consensus-chart | Texas Pacific Land Corporation Quote
Texas Pacific Land Corporation's shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price
Texas Pacific Land Corporation price | Texas Pacific Land Corporation Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This mortgage banking and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services's shares gained 32.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.