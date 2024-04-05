Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5:

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Published in

finance