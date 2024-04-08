See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company Price and Consensus
SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote
SM Energy Company's shares gained 38.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SM Energy Company Price
SM Energy Company price | SM Energy Company Quote
Canoo Inc. (GOEV - Free Report) : This mobility technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.
Canoo Inc. Price and Consensus
Canoo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canoo Inc. Quote
Canoo Inc's shares gained 18.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canoo Inc. Price
Canoo Inc. price | Canoo Inc. Quote
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Uber Technologies' shares gained 27.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price
Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.