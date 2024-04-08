Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) :  This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company's shares gained 38.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV - Free Report) : This mobility technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.

Canoo Inc's shares gained 18.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies' shares gained 27.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

