Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) :  This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81 compared with 20.82 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB - Free Report) : This life sciences solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Mesa Laboratories has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.51 compared with 23.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


