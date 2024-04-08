See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81 compared with 20.82 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB - Free Report) : This life sciences solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Mesa Laboratories has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.51 compared with 23.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
