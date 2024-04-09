See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:
Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL - Free Report) : This metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Metals Acquisition Limited's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) : This telecommunication company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% over the last 60 days.
Telenor's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This steel manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel Corporation's shares gained 22.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
