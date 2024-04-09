Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:

Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL - Free Report) :  This metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Metals Acquisition Ltd Price and Consensus

Metals Acquisition Ltd Price and Consensus

Metals Acquisition Ltd price-consensus-chart | Metals Acquisition Ltd Quote

Metals Acquisition Limited's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Metals Acquisition Ltd Price

Metals Acquisition Ltd Price

Metals Acquisition Ltd price | Metals Acquisition Ltd Quote

Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) : This telecommunication company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% over the last 60 days.

Telenor ASA Price and Consensus

Telenor ASA Price and Consensus

Telenor ASA price-consensus-chart | Telenor ASA Quote

Telenor's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Telenor ASA Price

Telenor ASA Price

Telenor ASA price | Telenor ASA Quote

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This steel manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

United States Steel Corporation's shares gained 22.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

United States Steel Corporation Price

United States Steel Corporation Price

United States Steel Corporation price | United States Steel Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>

Telenor ASA (TELNY) - free report >>

Metals Acquisition Ltd (MTAL) - free report >>

Published in

utilities