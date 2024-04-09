See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
KB Home (KBH) - free report >>
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
KB Home (KBH) - free report >>
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:
Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) : This telecommunication company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% the last 60 days.
Telenor ASA Price and Consensus
Telenor ASA price-consensus-chart | Telenor ASA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
Telenor ASA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Telenor ASA dividend-yield-ttm | Telenor ASA Quote
J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This diversified retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
KB Home Dividend Yield (TTM)
KB Home dividend-yield-ttm | KB Home Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.