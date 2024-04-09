See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:
APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This safety and specialty services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
APi Group Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.18 comparedwith 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
APi Group Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This branded merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Burlington Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Burlington Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Burlington Stores, Inc. Quote
Burlington Stores has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Burlington Stores, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Burlington Stores, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Burlington Stores, Inc. Quote
