New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) :  This servers, storage and PCs provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV - Free Report) : This customer experience and payments software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group LP (STEP - Free Report) : This private equity company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


