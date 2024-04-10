We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This servers, storage and PCs provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV - Free Report) : This customer experience and payments software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
StepStone Group LP (STEP - Free Report) : This private equity company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.