Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) :  This servers, storage and PCs provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies' shares gained 55.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro's shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies' shares gained 69.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


