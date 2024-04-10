See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This servers, storage and PCs provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies' shares gained 55.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro's shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
SIGA Technologies' shares gained 69.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
