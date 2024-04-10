See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 10th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus
Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Adecoagro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Adecoagro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Constellium SE Price and Consensus
Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote
Constellium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.77 compared with 46.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Constellium SE PE Ratio (TTM)
Constellium SE pe-ratio-ttm | Constellium SE Quote
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This servers, storage and PCs providerhas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.63 compared with 20.81 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.