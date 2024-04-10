Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Adecoagro S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

StepStone Group LP (STEP - Free Report) : This private equity company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

StepStone Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

StepStone Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

StepStone Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) :  This servers, storage and PCs provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dell Technologies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) - free report >>

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) - free report >>

Published in

finance