New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel service provider for the leisure and recreation industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT - Free Report) : This online travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.