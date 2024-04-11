Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Portillo's Inc. Price and Consensus

Portillo's Inc. Price and Consensus

Portillo's Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portillo's Inc. Quote

AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

AB Volvo Price and Consensus

AB Volvo Price and Consensus

AB Volvo price-consensus-chart | AB Volvo Quote

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel service provider for the leisure and recreation industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT - Free Report) : This online travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

MakeMyTrip Limited Price and Consensus

MakeMyTrip Limited Price and Consensus

MakeMyTrip Limited price-consensus-chart | MakeMyTrip Limited Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) - free report >>

AB Volvo (VLVLY) - free report >>

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks transportation