Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

