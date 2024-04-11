See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:
MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT - Free Report) : This online travel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
MakeMyTrip’s shares gained 47.9% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main’s shares gained 37.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
AB Volvo’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
