See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) - free report >>
AB Volvo (VLVLY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) - free report >>
AB Volvo (VLVLY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:
Paramount Global (PARAA - Free Report) : This media, streaming, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Paramount Global Price and Consensus
Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote
Paramount Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.25, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Paramount Global PE Ratio (TTM)
Paramount Global pe-ratio-ttm | Paramount Global Quote
AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
AB Volvo Price and Consensus
AB Volvo price-consensus-chart | AB Volvo Quote
Volvo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.77, compared with 20.84 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AB Volvo PE Ratio (TTM)
AB Volvo pe-ratio-ttm | AB Volvo Quote
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 138.3% over the last 60 days.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote
Seanergy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.65, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp PE Ratio (TTM)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.