New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This enterprise software company that creates and provides software for businesses to launch and manage their subscription-based services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) : This cybersecurity company based in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This wealth management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


