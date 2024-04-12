We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This enterprise software company that creates and provides software for businesses to launch and manage their subscription-based services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) : This cybersecurity company based in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.
Intrusion Inc. Price and Consensus
Intrusion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intrusion Inc. Quote
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Quote
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This wealth management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus
Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.