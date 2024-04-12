Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SIGA’s shares gained 71.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SEI Investments’ shares gained 22.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust’s shares gained 25.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

