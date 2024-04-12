See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
SIGA’s shares gained 71.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SEI Investments Company (SEIC - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
SEI Investments’ shares gained 22.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust’s shares gained 25.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
