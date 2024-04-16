See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April15th:
Constellium (CSTM - Free Report) : This company which develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Constellium SE Price and Consensus
Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote
Constellium’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Constellium SE Price
Constellium SE price | Constellium SE Quote
Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) : This company which, operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote
Interactive Brokers’ shares gained 26.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) :This company which is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies’ shares gained 48.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price
Dell Technologies Inc. price | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
