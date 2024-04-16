See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:
BanColombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%.
StepStone Group (STEP - Free Report) : This private market investment firm which is focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
