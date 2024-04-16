Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:  

North American Construction Group (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Constellium (CSTM - Free Report) : This company which, develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Constellium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.85 compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

