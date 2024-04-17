Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) :  This non-lethal defense technology companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.1% over the last 60 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


