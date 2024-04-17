We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.1% over the last 60 days.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.