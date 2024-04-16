See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>
Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>
Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
Naspers (NPSNY - Free Report) : This multinational media group with its principal operations in pay television and Internet subscriber platforms, print media, book publishing, private education and technology markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Naspers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Naspers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Naspers Ltd. Quote
Naspers’ shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Naspers Ltd. Price
Naspers Ltd. price | Naspers Ltd. Quote
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) : This company which, develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States and globally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Uber Technologies’ shares gained 15.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price
Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) :This company which is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
Applied Materials’ shares gained 34.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price
Applied Materials, Inc. price | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.