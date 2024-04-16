Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

TIM (TIMB - Free Report) : This company in Brazil which offers mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Tokio Marine (TKOMY - Free Report) : This Japan-based holding company which is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

