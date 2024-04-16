See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
TIM (TIMB - Free Report) : This company in Brazil which offers mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote
Tokio Marine (TKOMY - Free Report) : This Japan-based holding company which is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
