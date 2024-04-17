We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Manitowoc (MTW)
The Manitowoc Company ((MTW - Free Report) ) is a global provider of crane-based lifting solutions for the world's builders of skyscrapers, bridges, mining, and other complex projects requiring heavy vertical feats.
Founded in 1902, MTW provides engineered lifting solutions for numerous industries, from housing to helipads. They serve these diverse markets through a comprehensive product line of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, telescoping, and tower cranes.
Their equipment is offered under mulitple brands including Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.
As a Wisconsin resident, with a big heart for old-school manufacturing like Harley Davidson, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Mercury Marine, and Oshkosh, I take no pleasure in writing about the earnings decline of MTW.
But here we are and I think the stock is providing good value at these levels.
Why the Zacks #5 Rank?
The subsequent Wall Street reactions from MTW results and guidance took EPS estimates down significantly.
But in my view, this industrial stalwart with a $500 million market cap is worth far more given sales of $2.3 billion -- especially since commercial real estate barely flinched during the past few years of the "office exodus."
So let's stay tuned for the next buying opportunity in MTW during this current earnings hiccup. The Zacks Rank will let us know.