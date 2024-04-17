See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.1% over the last 60 days.
Byrna Technologies' shares gained 117.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Wells Fargo & Company's shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold royalty company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Sandstorm Gold's shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
