Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) :  This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies' shares gained 117.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Wells Fargo & Company's shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold royalty company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold's shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


