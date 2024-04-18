Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI - Free Report) :  This lithium-ion battery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) : This transmission systems companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN - Free Report) : This consultancy services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This building solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD - Free Report) : This closed-end management investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

