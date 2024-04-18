Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI - Free Report) :  This lithium-ion battery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp's shares gained 39.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) : This transmission systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings' shares gained 39.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD - Free Report) : This closed-end management investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Palmer Square Capital BDC's shares gained 0.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers