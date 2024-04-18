See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI - Free Report) : This lithium-ion battery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp's shares gained 39.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) : This transmission systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Allison Transmission Holdings' shares gained 39.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD - Free Report) : This closed-end management investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Palmer Square Capital BDC's shares gained 0.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
