Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN - Free Report) : This consultancy services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Huron Consulting Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.08 compared with 23.90 for the company. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This building solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.95 compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) : This transmission systems companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Allison Transmission Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39 compared with 20.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
