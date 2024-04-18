See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) : This transmission systems companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This building solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
