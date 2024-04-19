Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dell Technologies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>

Published in

finance