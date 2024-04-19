See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
