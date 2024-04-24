Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM - Free Report) : This miner of precious and base metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortuna’s shares gained 46.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of home-building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price

Erasca, Inc. (ERAS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Erasca, Inc. Price and Consensus

Erasca’s shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Erasca, Inc. Price

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


