We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which provides internet content softwares and related services to Internet and other media has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 153.9% over the last 60 days.
Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus
Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote
Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) : This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Docebo Inc. Price and Consensus
Docebo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Docebo Inc. Quote
Veritone, Inc. (VERI - Free Report) : This artificial intelligence computing solutions and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Veritone, Inc. Price and Consensus
Veritone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veritone, Inc. Quote
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN - Free Report) : This specialty construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Quote
eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This online marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
eBay Inc. Price and Consensus
eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.