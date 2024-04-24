Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which provides internet content softwares and related services to Internet and other media has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 153.9% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) : This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Docebo Inc. Price and Consensus

Docebo Inc. Price and Consensus

Docebo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Docebo Inc. Quote

Veritone, Inc. (VERI - Free Report) : This artificial intelligence computing solutions and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Veritone, Inc. Price and Consensus

Veritone, Inc. Price and Consensus

Veritone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veritone, Inc. Quote

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN - Free Report) : This specialty construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This online marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

eBay Inc. Price and Consensus

eBay Inc. Price and Consensus

eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


eBay Inc. (EBAY) - free report >>

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) - free report >>

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - free report >>

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) - free report >>

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) - free report >>

Published in

retail semiconductor