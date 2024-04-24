See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This online marketplace has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
eBay’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN - Free Report) : This specialty construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Orion’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
AGNC’s shares gained 34.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.