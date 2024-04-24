Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This online marketplace has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

eBay’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN - Free Report) : This specialty construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Orion’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

AGNC’s shares gained 34.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

