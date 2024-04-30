Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) : This transportation equipment leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

FTAI Aviation's shares gained 30.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spotify Technology (SPOT - Free Report) : This music streaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Spotify's shares gained 33.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) : This semiconductor solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

ASM International's shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


