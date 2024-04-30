See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:
FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) : This transportation equipment leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and Consensus
FTAI Aviation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote
FTAI Aviation's shares gained 30.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price
FTAI Aviation Ltd. price | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote
Spotify Technology (SPOT - Free Report) : This music streaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Spotify Technology Price and Consensus
Spotify Technology price-consensus-chart | Spotify Technology Quote
Spotify's shares gained 33.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Spotify Technology Price
Spotify Technology price | Spotify Technology Quote
ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) : This semiconductor solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
ASM International NV Price and Consensus
ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote
ASM International's shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ASM International NV Price
ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.