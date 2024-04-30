See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30:
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) : This company that operates a regional airline has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
SkyWest, Inc. Price and Consensus
SkyWest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SkyWest, Inc. Quote
SkyWest's shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SkyWest, Inc. Price
SkyWest, Inc. price | SkyWest, Inc. Quote
Pilgrim'sPride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This poultry and meat processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's shares gained 33% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX - Free Report) : This cloud platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Nutanix Price and Consensus
Nutanix price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Quote
Nutanix's shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nutanix Price
Nutanix price | Nutanix Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.