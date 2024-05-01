Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) :  This footwear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price and Consensus

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) : This mineral processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. Price and Consensus

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR - Free Report) :  This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Western Union Company (WU - Free Report) : This money movement and payment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

The Western Union Company Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


