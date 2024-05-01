We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) : This footwear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) : This mineral processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
The Western Union Company (WU - Free Report) : This money movement and payment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.