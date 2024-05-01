Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1:

The Western Union Company (WU - Free Report) : This money movement and payment services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

The Western Union Company's shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU - Free Report) : This aluminum mill products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation's shares gained 37.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Outbrain Inc. (OB - Free Report) : This media technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

Outbrain's shares gained 1.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


