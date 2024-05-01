See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1:
The Western Union Company (WU - Free Report) : This money movement and payment services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
The Western Union Company's shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU - Free Report) : This aluminum mill products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation's shares gained 37.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Outbrain Inc. (OB - Free Report) : This media technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
Outbrain's shares gained 1.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.