Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2:
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 35.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vista Energy (VIST - Free Report) : This oil and gas exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Vista's shares gained 36.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) : This environmental infrastructure and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Aris Water Solutions' shares gained 61.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
